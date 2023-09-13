Aston Martin DB5 is 60 years old

One of the most iconic Aston Martin cars of all time is the Aston Martin Db5 and the car is celebrating a birthday, it is now 60 years old, and now Aston Martin has released some photos of the car along with the new DB12.

September marks exactly 60 years since Aston Martin unveiled its then newcomer, with the model going on to become an icon of British culture, design and innovation and firmly establishing Aston Martin as one of Britain’s most desirable luxury brands.

Six decades on, the DB5 continues to be one of the world’s most iconic and recognisable cars, and took centre stage of Aston Martin’s presence at the Goodwood Revival festival in Sussex last weekend alongside the latest addition to the marque’s revered DB bloodline, the world’s first Super Tourer, DB12. Marking Aston Martin’s proud past and exciting future, the two models have been photographed together in images released today to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of the DB5 as it marks its 60th anniversary, Aston Martin’s Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll – himself a DB5 owner – said: “The David Brown era gave us so many great Aston Martin sports cars but none more recognisable, revered, and desired as the DB5, which laid the foundations of our identity as a British luxury brand synonymous with style, performance, and exclusivity.

