Educational Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tours now available for free

If you would like to learn more about ancient Greece or Egypt you will be pleased to know that Ubisoft has this week made available their Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tours for free. Until May 21st 2020, the standalone PC versions of Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt and Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece will be free to download and keep on Uplay.

“If you’re itching for a fun way to learn about history, Discovery Tour is the perfect destination. Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt takes you on 75 guided tours, each focused on a different aspect of the Ancient Egyptian world. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece expands on the formula by adding tour guides, quizzes, and more while you explore Classical Greece. Whether you’re a fan of Assassin’s Creed or just interested in learning a bit more about history, Discovery Tour is for you.”

Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt allows you to freely roam the open world of Ptolemaic Egypt. Learn more about the lives, habits, and customs of its people at your own pace, or experience one of the 75 available tours with exhibits curated by historians and Egyptologists.

To download your free Discovery Tours before May 21st 2020 jump over to the official Ubisoft website by following the link below.

Source : Ubisoft

