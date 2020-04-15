Assassin’s Creed 2 free to download until Friday

Ubisoft has this week made available the Assassin’s Creed 2 game as part of its month-long ‘stay at home’ event. Assassin’s Creed 2 is now available to download for free on PC until Friday via the Ubisoft Uplay service, and once downloaded is yours to keep. “Live and breathe as the famous Ezio Auditore da Firenze. Learn the ways of the assassins and seek vengeance for the betrayal of your family.”

Assassin’s Creed 2was originally launched back in 2009 and offers a single player action adventure, stealth game created by Ubisoft Montréal and released on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and, Xbox One.

“Get Assassin’s Creed II for free on Uplay, you’ll be able to play anytime! You can claim the game from April 14th at 14:00 to April 17th at 14:00 (your local time). Game not available in Russian.”

” The plot is set in a fictional history setting and follows the centuries-old struggle between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will, and the Knights Templars, who desire peace through control. The framing story is set in the 21st century and follows Desmond Miles as he relives the genetic memories of his ancestor Ezio Auditore da Firenze. The main narrative takes place at the height of the Renaissance in Italy during the 15th and early 16th century. Players can explore Florence, Venice, Tuscany and Forlì as they guide Ezio on a quest for vengeance against those responsible for betraying his family. The primary focus is to utilize the player’s combat and stealth abilities, as Desmond begins to uncover the mysteries left behind by an ancient race known as the First Civilization in the hope of ending the conflict between the Assassins and Templars.”

Source :Uplay : Eurogamer

