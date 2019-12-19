In addition to MSI announcing the availability of their new range of graphics cards based on the new AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT series. ASRock has launched its Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G overclocked graphics card equipped with AMD ‘s 2nd generation 7nm Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU, 8 GB 128-bit GDDR6 video memory.

“Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card equipped with AMD’s 2nd generation 7nm Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU. Its GPU base / game / boost clock reaches 1685/1737/ up to 1845 MHz, which has a higher frequency than the reference specification of Radeon RX 5500 XT. It also has GDDR6 video memory with a total capacity of up to 8 GB, a bandwidth of 128-bit, and the latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard support. These latest mainstream-grade specifications make Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card able to provide the outstanding 1080p gaming performance.

ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card uses 2-slot dual-fan thermal design to achieve the best balance between cooling capacity and its size. The brilliant ARGB lighting effect and stylish appearance design, together with ASRock’s own Phantom Gaming series motherboard that also supports the Polychrome SYNC function, allow gamers to build a comprehensive lighting effect system. The stylish metal backplate makes the overall graphics card more fancy, cool and solid. The 0dB Silent Cooling technology can completely stop the fans when the temperature is low, with no noise. Furthermore, the ASRock Tweak software utility provides real-time performance adjustment and intelligent fan speed control. This configuration can fully meet the gamers’ dual requirements of eye-catching appearance and full functions.”

Source: Videocardz : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals