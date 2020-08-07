ASRock DeskMini H470 and DeskMini X300 mini PCs

Two new mini PC systems have been unveiled by ASRock providing both Intel and AMD options depending on your preference and requirements. The DeskMini H470 adopts LGA1200 CPU socket, supports Intel® the latest 10 cores Core i9-10900 65 watts Processor. “Delivering ultimate computing performance within tiny PC” says ASRock. While the ASRock DeskMini X300 supports overclocking options, enabling owners to “Improve system performance by tuning the core clock and release the potential of the AM4 APU” says ASRock.

The DeskMini H470 features USB Alternate Mode Type-C, providing 4K resolution DisplayPort signal, up to 60-watt power delivery, and 5 Gbps data transfer through one cable. AS well as supporting USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A and Type-C in the front panel to offer rapid connection. It brings Ultra M.2, dual SATA 6Gb storages, and M.2 Wi-Fi slot. For superior user experience, DeskMini H470 supports 3 video outputs simultaneously via DisplayPort, Type-C DP, HDMI, and D-Sub.

DeskMini H470 Series mini PC specifications:

– Supports Intel 10th Gen LGA1200 processors, up to 65W

– Dual DDR4-2933MHz SO-DIMMs, up to 64GB

– Multi Video Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort, HDMI & D-Sub

– 1 x Alternate Mode USB Type-C

– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port

– 1 x Ultra M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 Slot

– 2 x 2.5″ HDD/SSD Tray with RAID 0/1

– 1 x M.2 (2230) Wi-Fi Slot

The DeskMini X300 is equipped with two Ultra M.2 (2280) slots for PCIe Gen3 high-speed SSDs and two 2.5″ SATA 6 Gbps interface for RAID function. Moreover, the DeskMini A300 is able to connect three display outputs simultaneously, which greatly improves the user experiences. It also supports USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C and M.2 Wi-Fi module, and various accessories within 1.9 Liter compact size.

DeskMini X300 Series mini PC specifications:

– AMD AM4 Socket CPU

– Renoir, Picasso, Raven Ridge, up to 65W

– Support MAX Height ≦ 46mm CPU Cooler

– Supports Overclocking Option with X300

– High-Speed DDR4-2933MHz Memory

– Dual Ultra M.2 (NVMe)

– M2_1 M.2 (2280) – PCIe Gen3 x4

– M2_2 M.2 (2280) – PCIe Gen3 x2/x4

– 2 x 2.5″ SATA 6Gb Hard Drive

– Supports RAID 0/1 function

– HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub

– M.2 For Wi-Fi Module

– USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASRock

