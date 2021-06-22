ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ crypto mining motherboard

If you are thinking of mining a little crypto currency then you may be interested in a new ASRock motherboard created specifically to help you get the most from your graphics cards. The ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ crypto currency mining motherboard has been specially designed for crypto currency mining and supports LGA1200 socket processors and features a H510 chipset, enabling you to set up a mining rig using the latest Rocket Lake and Comet Lake processors.

One slot is provided on the motherboard for memory which will accept up to 32GB on both Rocket Lake and Comet Lake platforms, with DDR4-2933 speeds accepted on the Comet Lake platform and DDR4-3200 for the Rocket Lake platform.

Features and specifications of the ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ crypto currency mining motherboard include:

– Intel H510 motherboard Supports 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

– Supports DDR4 3200MHz

– Graphics Output: HDMI

– 6 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 Mining Port (M_Port1 at x1)

– 1 SATA3, 1 M.2 (SATA3), 2 Rear USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 4 USB 2.0 Type-A (2 Rear, 2 Front) and Intel Gigabit LAN

– 2 Extra 24-pin ATX Power Connector

– Fully Independent Power Rail

The ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ crypto currency mining motherboard is now available to purchase priced at $280 and includes six PCIe slots for your selected graphics cards via the PCIe 3.0 x16 expansion slots. The first PCIe slot is capable of running at x16 speeds while the other five PCIe slots are throttled at x1 speeds, enabling the motherboard to except 6 plus 1 graphics card with the 6 PCIe slots and the USB mining port.

Source : WCCFTech

