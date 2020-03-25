Greenliant Industrial Temperature 2TB NVMe and SATA M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs now available

Greenliant as announced the availability of its new range of SATA and NVMe M.2 2280 PX Series SSDs using industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory. Industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) 2 Terabyte NVMe and SATA M.2 ArmourDrive solid state drive (SSD) modules manufactured in the 2280 form factor, and offered with hardware encryption and on-board DRAM.

Enabling the high-performance SSDs to save space, improve security and increase capacity for a wide variety of applications, including video conferencing, in-flight entertainment and data logging.

“Customers rely on our wide and deep selection of quality solid state storage products, and Greenliant is pleased to be one of the first companies to offer I-temp 2 Terabyte M.2 SSDs for industrial applications that require higher capacities,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “With on-board DRAM and advanced security features, these products deliver consistent sustained performance and strong user data protection, which can be important advantages for certain embedded systems.”

Features of 87 PX Series SATA and 88 PX Series NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs with integrated DRAM include:

– Wide Range of Capacities: Available in 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB

– Industrial Temperature: Operate between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

– Built-in ECC: Use advanced bit error detection and correction optimised for 3D NAND

– Advanced Flash Management: Extend SSD longevity using dynamic and static wear levelling

– Data Security: Support AES-256 / TCG OPAL encryption and Secure Erase

Source : TPU

