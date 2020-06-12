Epic Games Store free games are now ARK: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection

Epic has made two new games free to download and keep forever from its Epic Games Store. This week’s offerings include The Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection, normally priced at £32 or $40 and ARK: Survival Evolved normally priced at £45 or $57.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate… and escape!

Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection

The ULTIMATE collection is here! Six NEOGEO titles as well as one mysterious, unreleased game are featured! Featuring Online Battle Modes as well as a Museum Mode and Music Player. This collection is a must-have for all SAMURAI SHODOWN fans across the globe!

Seven SAMURAI SHODOWN titles in total!

SAMURAI SHODOWN was originally released on the NEOGEO in 1993, followed by its sequel SAMURAI SHODOWN II in 1994. The series became a trilogy in 1995 with SAMURAI SHODOWN III, followed soon after SAMURAI SHODOWN IV AMAKUSA’S REVENGE released in 1996. Seven years later the series returned with 2003’s SAMURAI SHODOWN V, and SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL released the following year on the NEOGEO… The new SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION also includes a title never before released to the public. SAMURAI SHODOWN V PERFECT is a mysterious final version of SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL.

Each title comes with online versus battle modes!

Players can select between either Japanese or English MVS arcade versions for each title in the collection. Other features include scanlines for that retro flair, save functions, and an Arcade Mode that can be set to FREE MODE, meaning no more game overs!

