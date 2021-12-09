Are you backing up your important data correctly?

If you are worried about losing your important data and concerned that your current backup system may not be robust enough to save your data if the worst should happen. You may be interested in a new video entitled Backups: You’re doing ’em wrong! by Raspberry Pi and computer enthusiast Jeff Geerling. Who takes you through the 3, 2, 1 backup system created to make sure that all your critical data is backed up securely and should be able to survive any unforeseen accidents or disasters.

Backup your data correctly

“Every backup plan is unique, based on your risk assessment, the importance of the data being backed up, and budget (both in time and money). This is mine, and I figured I’d go ahead and document everything publicly, because so many people ask about it. Having a solid and multi-tiered backup plan gives you peace of mind and the freedom to not feel tied to any particular computer or ‘sacred and precious backup drive’ that has all your data stored on it. I follow a variant of the 3-2-1 backup strategy, and have at least: 3 Copies of all my data, 2 Copies on different storage media, 1 Offsite copy.”

“In this way I always have two local copies (on my two online NASes), plus one offsite offline copy (on AWS Glacier Deep Archive). I used to just have one onsite copy and one offsite, but I learned the lesson of having a backup copy onsite when I accidentally deleted a video project folder once… and then had to wait a day or so to download it from Glacier. But I’m happy with Glacier, because for a backup that’s 8TB and growing, I only pay about $4/month for the storage. And especially with redundant NASes, it’s only meant to be a truly emergency-level backup, and waiting a bit to save on cost is not a problem.”

Source : YouTube

