If you would like to join the Arduino UNO R4 early access program the team is now looking for authors and those that maintain a library or a popular open source project for Arduino, apply to join the early access program and ensure users will be able to also run your code on the UNO R4. As you might already know the new UNO R4 development board has been specifically designed for maximum compatibility. Maintaining the same form factor, shield compatibility, and 5V operating voltage as its predecessor. As well as featuring a Renesas RA4M1 32-bit Cortex-M4 processor, providing a significant boost in processing power, memory, and functionality.

Arduino UNO R4

“During Arduino Day 2023, we announced the new UNO R4 and we are now looking for contributors from the community to help support the portability of libraries and open source projects based on an AVR Arduino boards such as the UNO R3, Mega, Leonardo, and Nano. Software compatibility is also a priority, with most existing libraries and examples working seamlessly on the new hardware. To grant backwards compatibility for all libraries and projects, we launched an early access program.”

“Arduino is known to be the universal programming language for electronics, hiding the complexity of each specific microcontroller architecture and providing a standard set of abstract instructions and libraries. We have been working hard to make sure the UNO R4 is highly retrocompatible with code written for UNO R3, including tutorials and libraries.”

For more information about the Arduino UNO R4 check out the official announcement.

