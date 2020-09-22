Gameduino 3X Dazzler Arduino shield for gaming and audiovisuals

The Gameduino 3X Dazzler is an Arduino Shield capable of outputing HD picture and sound to any HDMI display or TV. The open source GD library drives the onboard FT815 GPU. This GPU is a state-of-the-art embedded video engine, with:

– 32-bit internal color precision

– OpenGL-style command set

– up to 2000 sprites – sprites can be any size

– 1 megabyte of video RAM, 8 megabytes of attached flash

– smooth sprite rotate and zoom with bilinear filtering

– smooth circle and line drawing in hardware – 16x antialiased

– hardware support for JPEG, PNG and ASTC images

– AVI format video playback

– built-in rendering of gradients, text, dials and buttons

“The Dazzler is ideal for game designers using Arduino or CircuitPython, makers who want rich, responsive data and text visualizations, and anyone who wants superb visuals for their Arduino project. The graphics and sound are generated by a powerful BT815 EVE embedded GPU. The shield also has two Wii Classic ports for a plug-and-play game console. With an easy-to-use graphics drawing API and dozens of samples and demos to use as starting points, it’s by far the most powerful Arduino games system available today. Every aspect of the design is open source and hackable:the PCB design, the Verilog code for the HDMI, J1 CPU and system peripherals, the J1 CPU running on the FPGA and the J1’s firmware that drives the Dazzler’s extra features.”

Features and specifications of the Gameduino 3X Dazzler Arduino Shield :



GPU: BT815 1.1 gigapixel/s embedded GPU with 8 Mbyte flash

FPGA: Xilinx Spartan-6 LX9 FT256 with 8 Mbyte flash

Video output: HDMI 24-bit at 1280×720 (720p) with 48 KHz stereo audio

Storage: microSD slot

Extra input: two Wii Classic controller ports

Form-factor:

Gameduino 3X Dazzler is an Arduino-compatible shield

The shield includes the Dazzler Core, which is an SMD module that includes GPU, FPGA, and HDMI

Hardware interfaces:

Standard SPI up to 36 MHz for Arduino communication

UART up to 1 Mbps for FPGA connection

JTAG for FPGA reloading

All inputs are 5 V tolerant

Programming: Gameduino library for Arduino and CircuitPython. Dozens of examples.

Terminal mode: functions as an ANSI terminal with high-speed UART

Current consumption (typical): 180 mA

Dimensions: 83 mm x 53 mm x 20 mm

Source : Crowd Supply

