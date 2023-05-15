Arduino Pro ecosystem showcased at SPS Italia 2023

The official Arduino team responsible for creating the awesome range of microcontrollers used both for hobby and commercial applications. Will be showcasing the Arduino Pro range of hardware and solutions at this years SPS Italia 2023 event. SPS Italia runs from May 23rd-25th in Parma and features six exhibition pavilions and the District 4.0 area to complete the exhibition offer.

SPS Italia presents itself again as a point of reference for discovering the enabling technologies for the factory, learning about new trends, discussing the green and digital transformation of manufacturing.

“At Arduino Pro’s booth C012, pavilion 7, our experts will be presenting some of the latest additions to our ever-growing ecosystem, which includes everything companies need to fully embrace digital transformation with professional performance paired with Arduino’s ease of use and open-source philosophy. You can explore our complete digital brochure here, but let us point out some recent highlights.”

Arduino Pro

“The Arduino ecosystem also includes turnkey solutions like the Portenta Machine Control and the new Opta, our very first microPLC, designed in partnership with Finder to support the Arduino programming experience with the main PLC standard languages – and available in 3 variants with different connectivity features: Opta Lite, Opta RS485, and Opta WiFi. Both the Portenta Machine Control and Opta can be programmed via the new PLC IDE, designed to help you boost production and build automation with your own Industry 4.0 control system”

“Since SPS Italy’s last edition we have launched Arduino Cloud for Business: a dedicated Cloud plan for professional users requiring advanced features for secure device management including OTA updates, user-friendly fleet management, and RBAC to safely share dashboards among multiple users and organizations. Specific optional add-ons allow you to further customize your solution with Portenta X8 Manager, LoRaWAN Device Manager or Enterprise Machine Learning Tool – accelerating your IoT success, whatever the scale of your enterprise may be.”

Source : AB : SPS





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals