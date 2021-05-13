Arduino Portenta Machine Control

The official Arduino team has this week unveiled a new member of the Portenta product family, with Arduino Pro introducing the Portenta Machine Control. Offering you a fully-centralized, low-power, industrial control unit able to drive equipment and machinery. Plus, you can program it using the Arduino framework or other embedded development platforms. Benefits of the new controller include :

– Shorter time-to-market

– Enhance existing products

– Add connectivity for monitoring, as well as control

– Each I/O pin can be configured, so you can tailor it to your needs

– Make equipment smarter, as well as AI-ready

– Provide security and robustness from the ground up

– Open new business model opportunities (such as servitization)

– Interact with your equipment with advanced human-machine interfaces (HMI)

– Modular design for adaptation, expansion and upgrades

A number of different options are available for network connectivity, including USB, Ethernet and WiFi and BLE. Furthermore, it offers impressive compatibility through industry specific protocols such as RS485. All I/O are protected by resettable fuses, but on-board power management ensures maximum reliability in harsh environments.

“The Portenta Machine Control is a fully-centralized, low power, industrial control unit able to drive equipment and machinery. It can be programmed using the Arduino framework or other embedded development platforms. The Portenta Machine Control adds Industrial IoT capabilities to standalone industrial machinery. It enables the collection of real-time data from the factory floor and supports the remote control of equipment, even from the cloud, when desired. Thanks to its computing power, the Portenta Machine Control enables a wide range of predictive maintenance and AI use cases.”

Source : Arduino

