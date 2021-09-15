Arduino Portenta H7 Lite industrial development board

The team responsible for officially pushing forward the Arduino ecosystem has this week introduced a new industrial grade development board in the form of the Arduino Portenta H7 Lite. Powered by a dual-core STM32H747 including a Cortex M7 running at 480 MHz and a Cortex M4 running at 240 MHz.

The two cores communicate via a Remote Procedure Call mechanism that allows calling functions on the other processor seamlessly. Both processors share all the in-chip peripherals and can run: Arduino sketches on top of the Arm Mbed OS, Native Mbed applications, MicroPython / JavaScript via an interpreter and TensorFlow Lite if desired.

“We’re proud to announce the latest addition to our industrial range, the new Portenta H7 Lite. Designed for developers who want the computational power of Arduino Pro’s Portenta H7 flagship, but don’t need the video output, additional security features or connectivity. For your next Industry 4.0 IoT project, all you have to do is choose which Portenta board suits your needs best. You’ve got a great new choice, and we have you covered!”

Arduino Portenta H7 Lite development board specifications

The new Arduino Portenta H7 Lite development board is available to purchase priced at $72 and complies with the Arduino MKR form factor, but is enhanced with the Portenta family’s 80-pin, high-density connector.

“The Portenta H7 Lite is a streamlined, tightly targeted solution for AI applications and low-latency control projects. Perfect for everything from high-end industrial machinery to laboratory equipment and mission-critical devices. The onboard wireless module allows to simultaneously manage WiFi and Bluetooth® connectivity on the Portenta H7. The WiFi interface can be operated as an Access Point, as a Station or as a dual mode simultaneous AP/STA and can handle up to 65 Mbps transfer rate. Bluetooth® interface supports Bluetooth Classic and BLE.”

