DIY Arduino PC mouse made from scratch

Have you ever felt discomfort or strain while using a standard computer mouse? Imagine creating a mouse that fits your hand perfectly, providing comfort and precision. You can make this a reality by combining the power of Arduino and 3D printing technology as shown in this project created by Ben Makes Everything. inspired by this project. This do-it-yourself project is not just about personal comfort; it’s about crafting a durable, custom-designed tool that can enhance your computing experience.

Let’s dive into how you can build a mouse tailored to the shape of your hand. You don’t need expensive equipment to start. Begin by taking multiple pictures of your hand with a digital camera or smartphone. Capture different angles to get a complete view. Then, use a bit of clay to mold a prototype that fits the contours of your hand like a glove. This step is crucial for achieving the ultimate comfort level.

Once you have your clay model, it’s time to turn it into a digital design. Take photos of your model and use Meshroom, a free 3D software, to create a detailed digital version. Then, refine your design in Blender and make final adjustments in Fusion 360. You’ll want to print a few versions to ensure each one feels better than the last, getting you closer to the perfect fit.

Building an Arduino Mouse

Choosing the right electronics is essential for a responsive mouse. An Arduino Pro Micro is a great choice because it connects easily via USB. Pair it with a high-quality optical sensor like the PMW 3389 for precise tracking. Add tactile keyboard switches for the buttons and a thumb-operated scroll wheel for ease of use. To keep everything organized, design a custom PCB that fits neatly inside your mouse.

Now, it’s time to assemble your creation. Solder the electronics carefully and place them into your 3D printed shell. Write the code that will run your mouse, customizing features like sensitivity and button functions. Test your wired prototype thoroughly. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider the added challenge of making your mouse wireless with an ESP32 microcontroller. For a full list of components you will need to build your very own jump over to the official GitHub repository.

What you end up with is a wired, custom-built mouse that offers more comfort, customization, and repairability than what you can buy in stores. While this project ends with a wired device, you might want to try adding wireless functionality later on. If you’re motivated to start this DIY project, there are resources available, including code, 3D files, and guides to help you along the way. This endeavor is a perfect example of how DIY electronics and 3D printing can transform the way we interact with technology. It’s an invitation to step into a world where your tools are designed specifically for you.



