Arduino Edge Control board launches from €169

The official Arduino team have this week announced the launch and availability of their new Arduino Edge Control board priced at $169 or $199. Designed to provide you with a remote monitoring and control solution, optimized for outdoor environments, the board can collect real-time data from smart sensors and leverage AI on the edge.

The Arduino Edge Control features built-in Bluetooth and its connectivity can be expanded with 2G/3G/CatM1/NB-IoT modems, LoRa, Sigfox, and WiFi by adding anyone of the MKR boards and is capable of connecting sensors and drive actuators like latching valves, commonly used in agricultural applications.

“It can be positioned anywhere and is suitable for precision farming, smart agriculture, and other applications requiring intelligent control in remote locations. Power can be either supplied via solar panel or DC input. Remotely control your application through the Arduino Cloud (or third-party services) using a choice of connectivity options suitable to the location. ”

“The Arduino Pro lineup continues to grow with the new Arduino Edge Control, a remote monitoring and control solution optimized for outdoor environments. Easy deployment makes it suitable for smart agriculture, precision farming, and other intelligent control applications in remote locations.”

“Automatically manage the humidity and temperature to ensure the best environment for crop growth, minimising carbon emissions and increasing economic yield. The inclusion of an Arduino MKR GPS Shield allows for optimum crop rotation planning and acquisition of geospatial data.”

“Since hydroponics involves the growth of plants without soil, delicate care must be taken to maintain the conditions required for optimum growth. The Arduino Edge Control can be set-up to control these conditions with minimal manual labour. The Arduino Edge Control can help match the even higher requirements of Aquaponics, by providing automated control over the internal process and reducing production risks.”

Source : Arduino

