SEEED Seeeduino XIAO tiny Arduino compatible microcontroller receives CircuitPython support

Developers, makers and electronic enthusiasts using the SEEED Seeeduino XIAO Arduino microcontroller, may be interested to know that the smallest Arduino compatible board in the Seeeduino Family now supports CircuitPython. Priced at just $4.90 the Arduino microcontroller is embedded with the SAMD21 microchip and features include :

– Powerful CPU: ARM® Cortex®-M0+ 32bit 48MHz microcontroller(SAMD21G18) with 256KB Flash,32KB SRAM

– Flexible compatibility: Compatible with Arduino IDE

– Easy project operation: Breadboard-friendly

– Small size: As small as a thumb(20×17.5mm) for wearable devices and small projects.

– Multiple development interfaces: 11 digital/analog pins, 10 PWM Pins, 1 DAC output, 1 SWD Bonding pad interface, 1 I2C interface, 1 UART interface, 1 SPI interface.

“Apart from the strong CPU, Seeeduino XIAO is excellent in many other functions. It has 14 GPIO PINs, which can be used for 11 analog PINs, 11 digital PINs, 1 I2C interface, 1 UART interface, and 1 SPI interface. Some PINs have various functions, A1/D1 to A10/D10 Pins have PWM functions and Pin A0/D0 has a function of DAC which means you can get true analog signals not PWM signals when you define it as an analog pin, that’s why 14 GPIO PINs can realize more I/O PINs and interfaces.

Moreover, Seeeduino XIAO supports the USB Type-C interface which can supply power and download code. There are power pads at the back of the XIAO which support battery and make it designed for wearable devices to become realistic. Except for the power LED, we add a user LED on board for your better coding experience. Usually a Dev. Board as small as this size will use the chip’s inner crystal oscillator for time fixing, in order to make the clock more accurate, Seeeduino XIAO layouts an extra 32.768KHz to make the clock more stable.”

