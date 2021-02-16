Arduino CLI 0.16.0 now available

This week the official Arduino team have released the latest version of their Arduino CLI as version 0.16.0. The Arduino CLI is an all-in-one solution that provides builder, Boards/Library Manager, uploader, discovery and many other tools needed to use any Arduino compatible board and platforms. You can now use arduino-cli core list –all to return all installed and installable platforms, including those installed manually in the Sketchbook hardware folder.

For more information on installing the latest Arduino CLI jump over to the installation page by following the link below. During the middle of last year the developing team added command-line completion, external programmer support and more to the official Arduino CLI.

Dont forget Arduino Day takes place this year on March 27th

Source : Arduino Blog : Installation

