Arduino Day 2021 team now accepting submissions for March 27th event

The official Arduino website is gearing up for this years Arduino Day 2021 which will take place on March 27th 2021, and events are now being accepted up until March 14th 2021. The last several years Arduino Day has featured more than 3,000 community initiatives, organized from project exhibitions to talks and workshops, spanning across hundreds of countries worldwide. Arduino Day is open to anyone, either as a local organizer or participant. If you want to organize a festivity of your own submit your proposal by March 14th.

“In a year of social distancing, we realized (even more) the magnitude of the Arduino open-source community. Connecting us all, our community has broken down the barriers of physical distances and self-isolation. While the pandemic has made us feel further apart, Arduino has brought us a bit closer.

For this reason, Arduino Day 2021 will be titled ‘Undistancing: Open Makes Us Close’ — a phrase that embodies the power of the open source community to shorten any physical distance through new opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and get (virtually) closer. “

Source : Arduino Blog

