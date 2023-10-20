Arduino and Avnet partner for global distribution

In a significant move towards a more modular future, Avnet and Arduino have announced a global partnership. This partnership is a strategic alliance that combines Avnet’s extensive global embedded design services and distribution support with Arduino’s robust embedded technology ecosystem. It’s a blend of resources that promises to revolutionize the industry and support equipment manufacturers and machine builders in their transition to a more modular future.

This partnership was born out of a global trend observed among professional customers. More and more, professionals are showing a preference for modular boards over custom chip-down designs, as they aim to speed up product development. This trend has only been further enhanced by the introduction of Arduino PRO, which has seen a significant uptake among professional engineers. In fact, businesses have reported a 20%-50% reduction in development time after implementing Arduino products, underscoring the effectiveness of the modular approach.

Arduino and Avnet

Arduino’s open-source software and open hardware design approach is a key factor in this transition. This approach, characterized by transparency and flexibility, enables design engineers to quickly transition from initial prototype and preproduction to high volume designs. It’s a process that was typically lengthy and complex, but with Arduino’s open-source technology, it’s now significantly streamlined.

To further support this shift to open modular design in product development, Arduino will offer several engineer evaluation kits exclusively through Avnet. These evaluation kits are designed to target use cases in a variety of areas, including predictive maintenance, environmental sensing, robotics, vision, and industrial gateways integrating AI on the edge. By providing these kits, the partnership aims to facilitate the adoption of modular design principles and accelerate the development process.

Global distribution

Both Avnet and Arduino are deeply committed to supporting creators at all levels. From hobbyist makers to professional engineers, this partnership aims to cater to a wide range of users. The potential growth of the developer communities as a result of this partnership is exciting for both companies, as it promises to foster innovation and creativity in the tech industry.

The partnership between Avnet and Arduino is a significant step towards a more modular future. By combining Avnet’s global embedded design services and distribution support with Arduino’s robust embedded technology ecosystem, the partnership aims to support equipment manufacturers and machine builders in their transition. It’s a move that not only reflects the current global trend towards modular design but also promises to accelerate product development and foster innovation.

