Autonomous Arduino air filtration system

If you need to keep your workshop a little tidier and are looking for own easy to build Arduino air filtration system you might be interested in a new project which is activated whenever it hears a machine start-up. Watch the video below to learn more about the automated air filtration system which is based on an Arduino Uno and solid-state relay (SSR).

“I built an Arduino-controlled device that automatically turns on my wood shop air filtration system whenever it hears a saw run. It then turns the system off 2 hours later, totally automating my dust collection”

“Our Fanboy wood shop air filter is an overpowered air cleaner that we run whenever we are cutting or sanding wood projects in the shop, which is often. The AudioBot is an Arduino device that turns the Fanboy on whenever it hears us using a large tool like a table saw or miter saw. That’s right, it works by sound! This relieves us of the tedious task of plugging in the Fanboy when we work and remembering to unplug it a couple hours after we finish in the shop.

Could we just have bought a timer to use with the Fanboy? Yes. But it wouldn’t be sound activated and wouldn’t have all of the cool LEDs we have on the AudioBot. Plus the AudioBot only cost around $30 and it was REALLY fun to build. So in our shop the AudioBot is better than any commercial timer we could have gotten. “

Source :Reddit : AB

