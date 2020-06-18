Arduino 1.8.13 now available to download

The official Arduino development team has today announced the release of Arduino 1.8.13,bringing with it new improvements, bug fixes and tweaks. Significant improvements include fixing the crash on Mac OS X with multiple monitor setups and resolving the recent package_index.json issue without other user intervention.

The Arduino 1.8.13 IDE is now available to download and you will also notice that the boards listed in the “Tools” menu are now grouped by platform, making it easier to navigate when you have multiple boards loaded. The open-source Arduino Software (IDE) makes it easy to write code and upload it to the board. It runs on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. The environment is written in Java and based on Processing and other open-source software.

ARDUINO 1.8.13 2020.06.16

[ide]

* Fixed crash on MacOSX >=10.15 with multiple monitor setups.

* The boards in the boards list in the “Tools” menu are now grouped by platform. This should make the selection

easier when there are lots of boards loaded in the IDE. (thanks @matthijskooijman)

* Fixed save of proxy username/password settings in “manual proxy” section.

* In “Tools / Programmers” menu only shows programmers related to the currently selected board. (thanks @matthijskooijman)

* Fixed: sketch window out-of-display if the IDE is restarted after removing an external monitor.

* Allow baudrate/config change when the Serial Monitor/Plotter is disabled. (thanks @matthijskooijman)

* Updated jmdns to 3.5.5. Should improve network board detection.

* Optimized libraries scanning during startup. (thanks @ricardojlrufino)

* Better vertical centering of file names in tabs. (thanks @ricardojlrufino)

* Better console rendering of progress bar during upload. (thanks @matthijskooijman)

[arduino-builder]

* FIX REGRESSION: Fixed precompiled libraries containing “wrapper” code that has to be compiled together

with the precompiled part.

* Removed automatic ‘–relax’ for compiles on Atmega2560 MCU

* Fixed skethbook+bootloader hex merger when the bootloader is in .bin format.

* Fixed relative path errors when traversing different partitions (in particular on macosx for larger sketches)

* Added #define variable during lib discovery phase

* Improved progress report from compile

[core]

* Updated AVR core to 1.8.3:

– Wire class now supports timeout

– Upgraded avr-gcc to 7.3.0-atmel3.6.1-arduino7

Source : AB

