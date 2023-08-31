Razer Kitsune all-button optical arcade controller $300

Razer has unveiled its first-ever all-button optical arcade controller, the Razer Kitsune. This innovative controller is specifically engineered for competitive fighting games, promising unparalleled precision and superior control to its users.

The Razer Kitsune stands out with its unique quad movement button layout and optical switches, designed to deliver fast and error-free input. This revolutionary design replaces traditional joysticks with four movement buttons, significantly reducing input errors and enabling flawless execution of complex moves.

Developed in collaboration with Capcom, the Kitsune meets all Capcom Pro Tour regulations, making it a perfect fit for professional gamers. The controller incorporates Razer’s Low-Profile Linear Optical Switches, first seen on the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro keyboard, ensuring ultra-responsive inputs for the ultimate gaming experience.

All-button optical arcade controller

The Kitsune is not just about performance; it also boasts a slim, portable design. It comes with a detachable USB Type C cable for easy setup and storage, making it a convenient choice for gamers on the go. To prevent accidental disconnections and unwanted inputs during competitions, the controller includes a Cable Security Clasp and Tournament Lock Switch, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

The Razer Kitsune also offers customization options to suit individual preferences. It features a removable aluminium top plate and Razer Chroma RGB, allowing gamers to personalize their controller.

The Kitsune is compatible with PS5 and PC, making it a versatile addition to any gaming setup. Priced at $299.99 or 349.99€ depending on your location, the Razer Kitsune is now available to purchase worldwide.

For those seeking a touch of exclusivity, Razer will also be launching the Razer Kitsune SF6 Chun-Li Edition and Razer Kitsune SF6 Cammy Edition in Q4, 2023. These special editions will be priced at $329.99 USD / 379.99€ MSRP.

In conclusion, the Razer Kitsune is set to redefine the gaming experience with its innovative design and advanced features. Whether you’re a professional gamer or a gaming enthusiast, the Kitsune promises to deliver precision, control, and customization like never before.

Source: Razer



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals