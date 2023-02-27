ARC modern analogue alarm clock

If you like to upgrade your desk or bedside clock you might be interested in a new piece of kit created by the designers and engineers at NANU. Arc is a modern analogue alarm clock designed for a digital era. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $70,000 thanks to nearly 400 backers with still 54 days remaining. The alarm clock features a gradual wake alarm, real acoustic time, Swiss analogue movements all enclosed in a zinc metal housing.

Other features include a discrete OLED display, brightness control, tactile metal dials and a 24-hour backup battery just in case the power should be disconnected during the night. Saving you from any embarrassment in the morning when you relate that important meeting or flight. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $180 or £151 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Hi, we’re Nanu We’re a small team with 22 years of combined experience in physical product design. We design objects focused on the day-to-day, particularly those that reshape your relationship with time. Our last project, Nudge, re-imagined a counter that’s worthy of personal goals. Meet Arc — an alarm clock with analog spirit and present-day practicality. Arc is designed to be timeless and long-lasting while still being as easy to use as your smartphone.”

Arc alarm clock

“We also found that many alarm clocks on the market have similar issues as smartphones – bogged down with too much tech or reliant on apps. So we’re right back where we started. Modern alarm clocks are broken. Now with Arc, we built a reliable foundation for a healthier sleep routine — no more apps, notifications, excessive features, or addictive touchscreens. This highly intuitive device includes a gradual acoustic chime, a discreet display, and heavy-weight materials. It’s a thoughtful balance of technology and timelessness.”

If the Arc crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Arc alarm clock project watch the promotional video below.

“Arc pairs the simplicity of analog with modern convenience. Trendy technology requires updates driven by the latest in pseudo-fad science. At the same time, traditional analog clocks are limited in what they can do. Arc strikes the right balance between the two. Arc was designed to show critical information immediately and beautifully. The analog clock face is clean and minimal. Its layout and high contrast make it highly legible at a glance from across the bedroom. Plus, the hands are metal “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the alarm clock, jump over to the official Arc crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





