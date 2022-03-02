KORE Swiss watches : Chrono Diver and Field Excursion

Watchmakers at KORE have launched two new Swiss watch designs via Kickstarter this month offering a chance to own the Eclipse and Excursion watches at a discounted price. Featuring a micro adjustable strap the watches are now available via Kickstarter and already have over 100 backers and have nearly reached their required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $195 or £147 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Years in the making, Kore watches are tough, timeless and technically advanced. Featuring high-quality, Swiss made movements and our innovative, patent pending, micro-adjustable bands. You’ve never had a watch fit this good. Like all Kore products, they were conceived to solve a problem – to stop your watch from sliding and shifting endlessly around your wrist. We wanted to create a watch that fit your wrist like it should – perfectly. And if our watches aren’t your style, we have a micro-adjustable band to use with your Apple watch or other watch.”

If the KORE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the KORE Swiss watches project checkout the promotional video below.

“Ditch the clips, clasps, and strap holes. Our discrete track gives you an exact fit on a rugged, Swiss movement watch. Covertly disguised in a classically designed band, the track provides 25+ micro-adjustable positions. The easy slide and lock system finds the perfect fit on every wrist. To take it off, activate the spring loaded tactical quick release; no more tight squeezes or adjusting and readjusting loose bands.

All wrists are NOT created equal. That’s why Kore Essentials Men’s Watches are over 200% more adjustable than a typical watch band. And the truth is, standard watches neglect too many sizes, leaving you with a watch that twists and turns throughout the day. That means you’re either constantly readjusting or squeezing the band so it stays put. No matter what, you end up with a watch that wears you out. “

“Our dive & field watches come in one band length that fits any wrist from 12.5mm to 21.6mm made possible by the hidden track on the back of the band. The Eclipse Dive will come along on deep reef and wreck dives, or take on any terrain with the Excursion Field watch. And if you’re looking for a tactical tech experience, you can by the smartwatch band for any Apple 44mm watch. Both the Eclipse and the Excursion watches come with two bands (diver and stipple) all packed safely in a custom KORE AMMO STORAGE BOX.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Swiss watches, jump over to the official KORE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

