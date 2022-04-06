Apple’s WWDC 2022 event unveiled for June 6th to 10th

Apple has announced that its WWDC 2022 event will take place on the 6th of June, the event will be an online event, although it looks like one part of the event will allow attendees this year.

On the 6th of June, Apple will host a day for developers and students at Apple Park where they will be able to watch the keynote and Stae of the Union videos together, more details are below.

Join developers worldwide from June 6 to 10 for an inspiring week of technology and community. Get a first look at Apple’s latest platforms and technologies in sessions, explore the newest tools and tips, and connect with Apple experts in labs and digital lounges. All online and at no cost.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Space is limited and details on how to apply to attend will be provided soon.

Apple is expected to announce some new Macs at WWDC 2022 and also the next major releases of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and more. We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for this event.

Source Apple

