Apple’s tvOS 14 lands on the Apple TV

Lots of new software updates from Apple this week, these have included watchOS 7, iOS 14 and now tvOS 14 for the Apple TV.

The tvOS 14 software update brings some great new features to the Apple TV it can be downloaded by going to System > Software Update on your device.

Some of the new features include a picture in picture mode that allows you to watch a movie or TV show in a small window whilst you are browsing the Apple TV.

There is now also support for HomeKit in the Control Center on the apple TV, plus changes to Apple Arcade and more. The new version of Apple’s tvOS is now available to download.

Source MacRumors

