Apple has released a new advert for the iPhone called Privacy on iPhone and it highlights the new App Tracking feature that was introduced in the iOS 14.5 software update.

The new privacy features give us users complete control over who tracks us and who can see what we do on the web and in apps. The video below shows Felix as he is tracked with everything that he does.

The advert may be an over the top look at how people are tracked,but it does give us an idea of just how much company’s like Facebook and others have been tracking us.

You can find out more details about how to check your privacy settings on your iPhone here, this is a great new feature for iPhone users that gives them more control and transparency on how they are being tracked.

Source Apple

