Apple’s new iPad Air shown off on video

Apple’s new iPad Air goes on sale tomorrow and now we get to have a look at this new iPad in a video from Marques Brownlee.

The new iPad Air gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, the main one is the design, it now looks like the iPad Pro.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The updated iPad Air is considerably cheaper that the iPad Pro, prices for the device start at $599 and it comes with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor.

It also comes with the same 12 megapixel main camera that the iPad Pro has, it only features a single camera as opposed to the dual camera and LiDAR scanner on the iPad Pro.

The updated iPad Air will go on sale tomorrow and prices start at $599, it will be available with a choice of storage options including 64GB and 256GB

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals