Apple’s macOS Big Sur is coming this Thursday

Apple has confirmed the release date of macOS Big Sur at their Mac press event yesterday, the software will be released on Thursday the 12th of November.

The macOS Big Sur software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include an updated design and more.

The new design for the Mac will brings changes to the dock icons and also the look and feel of macOS, there are also major changes coming to apps and more.

The new software will also introduce an updated Control Center with a range of customization options and also an updated notification center which can also be customized.

There are also updated coming to Safari, Message, Maps, Photos and more, this is a major update for Apple and we are looking forward to seeing how the software performs.

Source MacRumors

