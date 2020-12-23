Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s new M1 powered MacBooks appear to be popular and it looks like they come with impressive performance and now we get to have a good look at the M1 MacBook Pro.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a good look at the new M1 MacBook Pro and its range of features, lets find out what the device is like.

Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro and its other M1 powered devices are impressive, the can deliver impressive performance and also impressive battery life.

Apple will be launching some more Silicon Macs with a new even more powerful processor in 2021, this should include some new iMacs and also Mac Pro models. We can’t wait to see exactly what Apple has planned for their 2021 Mac range.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

