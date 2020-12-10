M1 MacBook Air vs iPad Pro (Video)

Apple’s new M1 MacBook Air is an impressive device and now we have a video comparing the M1 MacBook Air vs iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard case is designed to be a laptop replacement, both device retail for $999, although when you add in the Magic Keyboard it is more expensive, lets find out how they compare.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the two devices are very different, if you are looking for an all round device, then the MacBook Air is the one to go for.

Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro is an impressive device, we have seen lots of videos and benchmarks and this new MacBook has out performed much more expensive devices.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals