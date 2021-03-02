Apple’s iPhone 13 to feature 1TB of storage

The new iPhone 13 range of smartphones is expected later this year, we are expecting to see at least three versions of the handsets.

This should include the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and the top models are rumored to come with up to 1TB of included storage.

In the current iPhone 12 range the top iPhone 12 Pro Max model comes up to 512GB of storage, so the new model will basically double this. This years handsets are also rumored to come with an always on display, the display sizes are expected to be similar to the current range.

All models of this years iPhones are also rumored to come with LiDAR scanners, this is something that is only available on the Pro models of the iPhone 12 at the moment.

We are expecting this years iPhones to get a new design and also come with a smaller notch that the current handsets, we will probably have to wait until next year for Apple to remove the notch completely from the iPhone.

Apple are expected to launch this years iPhone some time in September 2021, so we have a little while to wait until the handsets get official.

Source MacRumors

