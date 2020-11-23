Apple’s iOS 15 will support these iPhones

Apple’s iOS 15 isn’t expected until around September or October of next year and now it looks like we may have some details on what devices will be supported by the software.

According to a recent report, Apple will drop support for the iPhone 6s and 6S Plus and the original iPhone SE, all of these devices are currently supported by iOS 14.

That would mean that the new iOS 15 would support the following iPhones:

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS & XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max

iPhone 12 & 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max

2020 iPhone SE

7th Gen iPod Touch

2021 iPhone line up

These devices have not been confirmed to be supported by iOS 15 by Apple, we probably wont get confirmation on what devices will be supported until iOS 15 is unveiled next year.

Source The Verifier, MacRumors

