Apple’s iOS 13 is installed on 92% of iPhones and iPads released in the last four years

Apple will be announcing iOS 14 later today and they have now reveled that iOS 13 is installed on 92% of iPhones and iPads that were released in the last four years.

92% of all of the iPhones and 93% of all of the iPads that have been released in the last four years are running iOS 13.

apple also revealed that 81% of all iPhones are running iOS 13 and that 73% of all iPads are running iPadOS, have a look at the chart below.

These are impressive figures and show that the majority of people who use Apple devices upgrade to the latest versions of their software.

We are looking forward to finding our more details about iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, we will have more details on the next version of Apple’s mobile OS later today. Apple are holding their WWDC 2020 Keynote today at 10AM PDT.

