Apple’s folding iPhone passes internal durability tests

We have been hearing rumors about a folding iPhone for a while, according to a recent report there are two prototype folding handsets being tested.

Both devices have apparently recently passed internal durability tests, Apple have apparently been testing the folding hinge for durability on both devices.

Apple have apparently been working on a dual screen folding iPhone, this device has two separate display panels that are connected with a hinge. Apple has apparently already patented a device similar to this one.

The other device is apparently a folding clamshell type smartphone, like the Motorola RAZR or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

It is not clear as yet on when Apple are looking to introduce these new folding smartphones, we may see something this year or we may have to wait until 2022.

Source Economic Daily News, MacRumors

