Apples Beats launches Powerbeats 4 headphones

Apple has announced it new Beats Powerbeats 4 headphones, we heave heard a lot of rumors about these new headphones and they are no official.

The new Powerbeats 4 come with a battery life of up to 15 hours, this is two hours longer than the previous version.

With up to 15 hours of battery life, Powerbeats keep up with marathons, hikes, or multiple workout days in a single charge. And with Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives up to 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low.

The also come with Apple’s H1 chip which is used in their range of AirPods and they will work with Apple’s Hey Siri feature on the iPhone.

You can find out more information about the new Powerbeats 4 over at Beats at the link below, they will be available to buy for $149.95 from the 18th of March.

Source Beats

