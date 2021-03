Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2021 is once again a free online event

Due to the pandemic related issues the world is facing at the current time, Apple has this week announced that once again their Worldwide Developers Conference will be a free online event for 2021. Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 18th 2021 for Apple WWDC 2021, which will take place in a few months time on June 7-11th, 2021.

Free for all developers, WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Building on the record-breaking participation and learnings from last year’s online conference, WWDC21 is an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Apple will share additional program information in advance of WWDC21 through the Apple Developer app, on the Apple Developer website, and via email. The Apple Swift Student Challenge, offers an opportunity for young developers to demonstrate their coding skills by creating a Swift playground.

Source : Apple

