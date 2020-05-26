Apple will reopen retail stores in Japan this week

Apple has been opening its retail stores in more countries and now the latest country will be Japan where some stores will open this week.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple will open two stores in japan tomorrow the 27th of May.

The stores are located at Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae, Apple has a further eight retail stores in Japan although they have not give any dates on when these ones will open.

Apple has previously re-opened its retail stores in a number of countries including China, the IS, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and more.

The UK government announced yesterday that they will allow normal retails stores to open in the UK from the 15th of June, we are expecting Apple to open their stores from this date, of course this is yet to be confirmed.

Source Bloomberg

