Apple watchOS 7.4 beta 6 released to developers

Apple has today released its latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6, iOS 14.5 Beta 6 and watchOS 7.4 beta 6 to developers, offering its sixth round of tweaks and enhancements for developers to test out. The watchOS 7.4 SDK provides support to develop watchOS apps for Apple Watch devices running watchOS 7.4 beta 6. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 12.5 beta 3, available from Beta Software Downloads.

Check out the video below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the latest release of the watchOS wearable operating system and how it integrates into iOS and macOS Big Sur.

For the Apple watchOS 7.4 beta 6 Release Notes jump over to Apple’s official developer site by following the link below.

Source : Apple : Apple Beta

