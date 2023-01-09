Apple Watch Ultra tips help you get more out of your device (video)

The Apple Watch Ultra launched back in September, the device is designed to be a rugged smartwatch that can be used for a wide range of extreme sports.

Now we have a great video from Zollotech that gives us some awesome tips for the Apple Watch Ultra that are designed to help you get the most out of the device.

As we can see from the video there are a number of handy tips that will help you get more from your Apple Watch.

As a reminder, the Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm casing and it comes with a 1.9-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 502 x 410 pixels and 339 ppi.

The device is powered by the Apple S8 processor and it comes with Apple’s iOS 9.2 software, it is designed to be rugged and can be used as a dive watch and it also comes with a depth gauge and it features a water temperature sensor and it features an EN13319 certification. The device is water resistant to 100m and it comes with the MIL-STD 810H rating.

The device is more expensive than the standard Apple Watch, there is only one model available with three strap options and it costs $799.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





