Apple Watch sales hit 30 million in 2019, outselling the Swiss watch industry

Apple has done well with its wearable devices and the Apple Watch has become a popular device for the company.

According to a recent report by Strategy Analytics, Apple has outsold the entire Swiss watch industry last year.

Apple apparently sold a total of 30.7 million Apple Watches in 2019, the Swiss watch industry sold a total of 21.1 million watches.

Sales of Apple’s smartwatch increase by around 36 percent in 2019, this was reflected in their recent earnings report where the company announced that it is seeing increased sales in its wearable devices.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear. The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.”

Apple is expected to continue to growth in sales of its smartwatches and also other wearable devices lie its AirPods and more over the next few years. It will be interesting to see what this years new Apple Watch is like and whether there will be any major design changes to the device.

Source Strategy Analytics

