Apple Watch could face import ban in the USA

The Apple Watch has been a popular product for Apple and now the device may end up facing an import ban in the USA.

A previous ruling by the US International Trade Commission found that Apple Wayhc infringes on patents from AliveCor related to ECGs.

The patent ruling against Apple was recently upheld by the Biden administration and depending on how any appeals turn out, Apple may face an import ban on their Apple Watch models with the ECG function.

AliveCor recently released a press release following the upholding of the ITC ruling and you can see what the company had to say below.

The ITC’s ruling in December affirmed that Apple infringed AliveCor’s groundbreaking intellectual property. The LEO will go into effect upon favorable resolution of appeals in the case, including AliveCor’s appeal of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision.

“We applaud President Biden for upholding the ITC’s ruling and holding Apple accountable for infringing the patents that underpin our industry-leading ECG technology,” said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. “This decision goes beyond AliveCor and sends a clear message to innovators that the U.S. will protect patents to build and scale new technologies that benefit consumers.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next, although we suspect that Apple and AlivCor will come to some sort of agreement that may resolve the issue before imports of the Apple Watch are banned in the USA.

Source Press Release, MacRumors

Image Credit: Shawn Rain





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals