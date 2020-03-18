Apple to offer extended returns for purchases from its stores

Apple recently shut all of its retails stores outside of China due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is not clear as yet on when the stores will reopen.

Now the company has revealed that it will offer extended returns for customers who have purchased items from its retail stores.

Apple will give people 14 days from the date that their stores reopen in order to return their item , you can see what they had to say below.

Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28–what should I do?

A: Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will open their retail stores outside of China, as soon as we get some details we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals