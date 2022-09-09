Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 14 pre-orders

The Apple Store is offline ahead of the iPhone 14 pre-orders, Apple will start taking pre-orders of its latest devices at 1PM UK time.

You will be able to pre-order all of Apple’s new devices from 1 PM today, this will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You will also be able to pre-order Apple’s latest smartwatches, this includes the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE, and the new Apple Watch Ultra. Apple will also start to take pre-orders on its latest AirPods, the second generation AirPods Pro.

The iPhone 14 starts at £849 in the UK, which is £70 more expensive than the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Ultra will retail for £949.

The iPhone 14 Pro now starts at £1099, this is £150 more than the iPhone 13Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max now costs a massive £1,199, this has also increased by £150 over the iPhone 13 Pro.

The Apple Watch Ultra will cost £849 in the UK, it retails for $799 in the USA and the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at £419, the Apple Watch SE starts at £259.

The iPhone 14 pre-orders will start at 1 PM UK time today, you will also be able to pre-order the latest Apple Watch models and also the new AirPods Pro.

