Apple stop signing iOS 17.0.3

Apple recently released its iOS 17.1 software update, this update included some bug fixes, security updates, and a range of new features, now Apple has stopped signing the previous version, iOS 17.0.3.

What this means is that if you upgrade your iPhone to the iOS 17.1 software update you will no longer be able to downgrade your device to the previous version of iOS 17.0.3, Apple does this to make sure that you are no exposed to any security issues that were present in the previous version.

The iOS 17.1 software update comes with a range of new features for the iPhone, this includes significant enhancements to AirDrop functionality. Now, if you move away from the device you’re sharing content with, the transfer doesn’t get interrupted; instead, it seamlessly switches to an internet-based transmission. This refinement allows for a more relaxed and efficient way to share files, freeing you from the constraints of physical proximity.

Improvements extend to the Music app as well, where the Favorites feature has been broadened. It now encompasses not only individual tracks but also whole albums and playlists, enriching the user’s access to preferred music. The introduction of dynamic cover art that shifts hues to match the mood of your music adds a visually engaging element to the listening experience. Apple is also working on iOS 1§7.2 which is currently in beta and we are expecting this version of Apple’s iOS software to be released around the end of November or sometime in early December. Source MacRumors Image Credit: Amanz



