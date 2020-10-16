Apple Silicon Mac could be announced November 17th

Apple recently announced its new iPhone 12 range of smartphones, the company is expected to hold and event for its new Silicon Mac next month.

According to Jon Prosser the new Mac with Apple’s own processor will be made official at a press event on the 17th of November, this date has yet to be confirmed by Apple.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Apple’s first Mac with its own processor is expected to be a MacBook, which model is not clear as ut, it could be a new MacBook Air, or a 12 inch MackBook.

Apple also have a number of other new devices which we may see at the event, this would include the new Apple AirTags and the Apple AirPods Studio headphones.

If this date of the 17th of November is correct then Apple are expected to send out invite to the event on the 10th of November.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

