iPhone 12 has 4GB of RAM, iPhone 12 Pro 6GB of RAM

When Apple announced their new iPhone 12 this week they did not reveal how much memory the handsets will feature. Now it looks like we have some details on how much RAM each handset will come with.

According to some information obtained by MacRumors, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will come with 4GB of RAM, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will feature 6GB of RAM.

This may not seem like a lot when compared to some of the smartphones on the market, but Apple’s iPhones always manage to perform well against devices with much higher RAM, it will be interesting to see how these new iPhones perform when they launch.

This years iPhone range are powered by a new Apple 14 Bionic processor, this is the same processor that Apple recently introduced with their new iPad Air.

Apple will star to take pre-orders of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models this Friday and ythese two handsets will go on sale the following Friday the 23rd of October. The other two handsets will go up for pre-order on the 6th of November and launch on the 13th of November.

Source MacRumors

