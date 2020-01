Apple has released some new videos showing off its Slofie feature on the iPhone 11, these are designed to be slow motion videos taken using the Selfie camera on the latest iPhones.

Both of these new Slofie videos feature some action and the first one shows someone doing a backflip whist skiing or snowboarding.



The second video features another snowboarder or skier and it a great way to show off this slow motion selfie video feature on the iPhone.



Source Apple / YouTube

