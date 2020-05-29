Apple ships 21.2 million wearables in Quarter one

Apple’s range of wearable devices have been incredibly popular for the company, devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods have seen impressive sales.

According to a recent report, Apple’s wearable sales were ahead of everyone else for quarter one of 2020 by a considerable amount.

Apple sipped a total of 21.2 million wearable devices in quarter one of 2020, this is up from 13.3 million units in quarter one of 2019. Sales of Apple’s devices in this segment accounted for 29.3 percent of the market, in second place was Xiaomi with 10.1 million units shipped and third place Samsung with 8.1 million units shipped.

Apple was once again the top wearables company with 29.3% share and 21.2 million units. While Apple Watch shipments declined due to difficulties in the supply chain, the strength of the Beats and Airpods lineup was more than enough to offset the negative growth.

Apple is expected to expand its range of wearable devices with a number of new devices, this will include a new Apple Watch, some new over the ear AirPods Studio and also some AirPods Pro Lite.

Source IDC, MacRumors

